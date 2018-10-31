Domestic steel, metal producers relish their pennyworth to Statue of Unity

Steel giant SAIL outlined it supplied more than 50 per cent steel for the construction of the world’s tallest statue. (IE)

Domestic steel and metal producers underscored their contribution to the construction of Statue of Unity — the world’s largest statue dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday. Steel giant SAIL outlined it supplied more than 50 per cent steel for the construction of the world’s tallest statue. “Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) has yet again proudly partnered in erection of an iconic structure by supplying more than 50 percent steel for construction of ‘The Statue of Unity’,the world’s tallest statue,” SAIL said in a statement.

“Out of the total 24000 metric tonnes steel required for construction of this 182 metres tall statue, SAIL has supplied approximately 12000 metric tonnes of steel. The total quantity of steel supplied by SAIL include reinforced steel like TMT bars as well as structurals and plates,” it said.

Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Wednesday said it is proud to have contributed 200 tonnes of Zinc for the mega statue. The Statue of Unity is a monument dedicated to I “Hindustan Zinc is also proud to have contributed towards the Statue of Unity – Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel,” Hindustan Zinc said in a statement.

Three parties have together supplied about 3,300 tonnes of galvanised structural steel to give everlasting strength to this tallest statue in the world and have used about 200 tonnes of Zinc produced by Hindustan Zinc for galvanisation,” it said.