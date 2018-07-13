Domestic help held for robbery in BJP leader’s flat

Police on Friday said they had arrested a male domestic help on charges of robbing Rs 50,000 in cash and jewellery valued Rs 4 lakh from BJP leader Rameshwar Prasad Chaurasia’s flat here. The accused, Vijay Prakash Yadav, 30, is from Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh. He had committed the robbery from the house of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on July 2 and hidden the valuables in his room. He was arrested from a hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday.

After reaching Mumbai, Yadav was enjoying the sea beaches, Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.

“Police took the help of Mumbai Police and finally located the hotel where he was staying. He was waiting for an opportunity to check out of the hotel but failed to do so due to heavy rains,” the officer added.