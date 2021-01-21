Dollar smuggling case: No-confidence motion moved against Speaker in Kerala Assembly

Minutes before the beginning of the presentation of the motion, Sreeramakrishnan left the Speaker's dais and deputy speaker P Sasi began to preside over the proceedings. (Photo source: IE)

The opposition UDF on Thursday moved a no-confidence motion in the Kerala Assembly against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnanin the wake of allegations against him in the dollar smuggling case and over extravagance in the various construction activities taken up in the House complex. Though the ruling Left front initially objected to the resolution citing technical reasons, the House later decided to discussthe matter.

Minutes before the beginning of the presentation of the motion, Sreeramakrishnan left the Speaker’s dais and deputy speaker P Sasi began to preside over the proceedings.

M Ummer (IUML) presented the motion seeking the removal of the Speaker.

He said the resolution was not for personal or political reasons but to protect the dignity of the House.

“Serious allegations are cropping up against the Speaker every day. It is said that he will be questioned by the central agencies after the culmination of the ongoing assembly session,” Ummer said.

The Speaker’s alleged personal connections with the gold smuggling accused and his participation in an inaugural function of a workshop related to them had brought disgrace to the House, he said.

He also alleged that various construction activities carried out in the Assembly complex recently were not transparent.

However, S Sharma (CPI-M) strongly objected to the resolution saying that it was a violation of assembly rules.

The lone BJP member in the Assembly, O Rajagopal backed the Congress-led UDF’s no-trust motion against the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Youth Congress activists burnt the effigy of the Speaker during a protest outside the Assembly complex.