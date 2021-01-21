Dollar smuggling case: No-confidence motion moved against Speaker in Kerala Assembly

Minutes before the beginning of the presentation of the motion, Sreeramakrishnan left the Speaker's dais and deputy speaker P Sasi began to preside over the proceedings.
Minutes before the beginning of the presentation of the motion, Sreeramakrishnan left the Speaker's dais and deputy speaker P Sasi began to preside over the proceedings. (Photo source: IE)
The opposition UDF on Thursday moved a no-confidence motion in the Kerala Assembly against Speaker P Sreeramakrishnanin the wake of allegations against him in the dollar smuggling case and over extravagance in the various construction activities taken up in the House complex. Though the ruling Left front initially objected to the resolution citing technical reasons, the House later decided to discussthe matter.
