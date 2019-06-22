‘Dogs smarter than Rahul Gandhi in New India’: BJP leaders react to Congress president’s Yoga Day tweet

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday drew sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after he courted controversy by tweeting pictures of the dog squad of Indian Army doing yoga and captioning it 'New India'. The ruling party leaders accused Rahul of mocking International Day of Yoga and insulting the defence forces. In his remark, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Congress party is only spreading negativity after drubbing in Lok Sabha elections. He said that the Congress president has insulted the armed forces yet again. He also took the opportunity to attack Rahul over his party's stand on triple talaq issue, saying the grand old party supports the medieval practice of triple talaq by Muslims. "Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!) Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges," Shah tweeted. Party spokesperson Nalin Kohli said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there is a new India and Rahul's latest tweet ridiculing the Yoga Day reveals a new Congress under him. "Perhaps for him, life is one continuing joke for him and looking for opportunities to post pictures that remind him of his favourite Pidi," he said. Pidi is the name of Rahul's pet dog. Former party president and Defence minister Rajnath Singh too hit back at Rahul for his tweet. He said that when someone keeps insulting the armed forces, then the almighty should give one some good sense. "With due respect to you, Rahul Gandhi ji, these are proud members of the Indian Army and they contribute to the safety of our nation," he tweeted. Party's national vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said that life is a matter of joke for Rahul. "It is painful to see how a senior politician is ridiculing IYD 2019. But this is hardly surprising as they have always apologetic about and hence either pooh-poohed everything rooted in Indian Culture and traditions. Is it vote bank politics that is driving them to do this," he said. BJP leader and actor Paresh Rawal didn't spare Rahul, saying, "Yes it's a NEW INDIA Rahul ji where even dogs are smarter than you Rahul Gandhi." International Day of Yoga is celebrated every year on June 21. The resolution to mark June 21 as International Day of Yoga was introduced by India at the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014. The resolution received broad support from 177 member states, the highest number of co-sponsors ever for any UNGA resolution of such nature. The resolution was adopted without a vote. The first International Day of Yoga was celebrated on 21 June in 2015. On Friday, Rahul took to twitter to share photos that show the Army dog unit and their trainers prostrating. This tweet didn't go down well with his political rivals and he was also trolled on the social media platform.