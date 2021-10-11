‘Doesn’t reduce my stature’: Maneka Gandhi plays down non-inclusion in BJP national executive panel

The BJP had recently announced its 80-member national executive with the likes of Varun Gandhi and Maneka Gandhi being among those replaced with a new crop of leaders.

Days after being excluded from the BJP national executive committee, MP Maneka Gandhi on Monday said she is satisfied to be in the party for 20 years and that her non-inclusion in the panel does not reduce her stature.

“I am satisfied to be in the BJP for 20 years. Not being in the executive does not reduce one’s stature. My first religion is to serve. It is more important that I get a place in the hearts of people,” Gandhi said when asked about not including her name along with that of her son and Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi in the party executive committee.

“There are other senior leaders who also have not got a place in the executive committee. New people should also get an opportunity. I am aware of my duties and serving the people of my constituency is my first duty,” she stressed.

The BJP had recently announced its 80-member national executive with the likes of Varun Gandhi and Birender Singh, who have taken a sympathetic stand with farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agri laws, and Maneka Gandhi being among those replaced with a new crop of leaders.