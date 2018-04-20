Does playing national anthem before movies add to its dignity? Here’s what inter-ministerial committee has to say

The panel was given six months time to come up with statutory requirements on playing the national anthem in cinema halls and public places.

A panel formed to suggest the circumstances and occasions under which the national anthem should be played is likely to submit its recommendation to the government soon. The 12-member panel, set up on December 5, 2017, is likely to suggest that multiplexes should not play the national anthem before screening a film, The Indian Express has reported.

Citing sources, the IE report said that playing of the national anthem before the movie will interrupt the screening of the film, adding, that it will lead to disorder and confusion instead of adding to the dignity of the anthem. The panel was given six months time to come up with statutory requirements on playing the national anthem in cinema halls and public places.

Further, the inter-ministerial committee is likely to suggest that the national anthem should be played before and after the President’s address to the nation on All India Radio, at the occasion of Governor/ Lieutenant Governor’s arrival for formal state functions, at the time when national flag is brought out on parade, during the presentation of regimental colours, and during morning assembly in schools. In another big recommendation, the question of whether or not the national anthem should be sung while unfurling the national flag has been suggested to be left to the ‘good sense of the people.’

The 12 member panel is headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Special Secretary Brij Raj Sharma. The other members in the committee consist of joint secretary-level officers appointed by the External Affairs, Women and Child Development, Ministries of Defence, Culture, Parliamentary Affairs, HRD, Law, Minority Affairs, Information and Broadcasting and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

The other members in the committee are mostly joint secretary-level officers nominated by the Ministries of Defence, External Affairs, Women and Child Development, HRD, Culture, Parliamentary Affairs, Law, Minority Affairs, Information and Broadcasting and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

The Committee was set up by the Centre last year after Supreme Court ruled in October that people “cannot be forced to carry patriotism on their sleeves”. The court had said that if a person does not stand up for the national anthem, it can’t be said that he or she is “less patriotic”.