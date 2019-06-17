Doctors’ strike LIVE: Doctors across India on day-long stir in solidarity with Kolkata colleagues

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide doctors' strike on Monday to express solidarity with the junior doctors agitating in Kolkata against the assault on their colleague. The strike in Kolkata enters the seventh day today as the crisis in the healthcare services spread to a number of other states with doctors' demanding stern action against those involved in Monday night's attack on junior doctors at Kolkata's NRS Medical College. IMA secretary general RV Asokan said that all non-essential services including OPD will be withdrawn for 24 hours starting 6 am on Monday. The emergency and casualty services, however, will continue to function. He added that doctors will not go home until the government gives them an assurance that concrete measures will be put in place for their safety and security. The IMA had launched a three-day pan-India stir, beginning Friday to express solidarity with the doctors. Alone in Kolkata, over 450 doctors have resigned so far against Mamata Banerjee's inaction. Doctors in Kolkata are protesting since Tuesday against the assault on junior doctors by relatives of an elderly patient who died on Monday night during the course of treatment. Doctors are demanding safe working conditions and action against the those behind the violence.