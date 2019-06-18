Doctors remove 80 items including a chillum and coins from man’s stomach in Rajasthan

By: |
New Delhi | Published: June 18, 2019 10:25:36 AM

The team of doctors prepared the patient for an operation and removed the objects that weighed a staggering 800 gm in total

encephalitis, doctors strike, chamki bukhar, encephalitis meaning, acute encephalitis syndrome, muzaffarpur, shashi tharoor, chamki fever, aes disease, encephalitis causes, aes, japanese encephalitis, encephalitis syndrome, bihar temperature, what is encephalitis, bihar news in hindi, chamki bukhar in english, acute encephalitis, encephalitis symptoms, lychee death, brain fever, monsoon in bihar, encephalitis in bihar, bihar child death(Image source: ANI)

Doctors of a government-run hospital in Rajasthan’s Udaipur were in for a shock when they found 80 items including a chillum, keys and coins inside a patient’s stomach on Monday. Four doctors undertook the operation which lasted about 90 minutes, news agency ANI reported.

The 35-year-old man complained of a severe stomach ache and was then made to undergo an X-ray.

“We were stunned to see small and big metal objects including nails inside his stomach,” Dr DK Sharma was quoted as saying by ANI. The photos released by the doctors revealed smoking pipes, several coins, pieces of cloth, safety pin a long wire, a bunch of keys and other solid objects. There were a couple of other objects too that looked like nail cutters.

Choosing not to delay the case any further, the team of doctors prepared the patient for an operation and removed the objects that weighed a staggering 800 gm in total. Doctors also made a discovery that the patient is mentally unsound and also an addict.

encephalitis, doctors strike, chamki bukhar, encephalitis meaning, acute encephalitis syndrome, muzaffarpur, shashi tharoor, chamki fever, aes disease, encephalitis causes, aes, japanese encephalitis, encephalitis syndrome, bihar temperature, what is encephalitis, bihar news in hindi, chamki bukhar in english, acute encephalitis, encephalitis symptoms, lychee death, brain fever, monsoon in bihar, encephalitis in bihar, bihar child death

The doctor said that the patient had a habit of ‘swallowing everything’ and as he began to complain about continuous pain in his stomach, his family brought him to the government hospital in Udaipur.

encephalitis, doctors strike, chamki bukhar, encephalitis meaning, acute encephalitis syndrome, muzaffarpur, shashi tharoor, chamki fever, aes disease, encephalitis causes, aes, japanese encephalitis, encephalitis syndrome, bihar temperature, what is encephalitis, bihar news in hindi, chamki bukhar in english, acute encephalitis, encephalitis symptoms, lychee death, brain fever, monsoon in bihar, encephalitis in bihar, bihar child death

Dr Sharma added that the patient is out of danger and is undergoing necessary treatment. In a similar incident in May, a team of doctors removed 116 nails, iron pellet and long wire from the stomach of a middle-aged man.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Doctors remove 80 items including a chillum and coins from man’s stomach in Rajasthan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop