‘Do you want us to ban industries in Pakistan?’ Supreme Court’s poser to UP govt during hearing on air pollution

The Supreme Court today also directed the Centre and the states in NCR to implement the orders of the panel on air quality management to curb air pollution. (PTI)

The Supreme Court of India today asked whether the Uttar Pradesh government wants industries in Pakistan to be banned after the state’s submission blaming the neighbouring country for air pollution. The remarks were made during the hearing in the case concerning air pollution in Delhi.

Appearing for the UP government, senior counsel Ranjit Kumar told the apex court that polluted air in the northern part of India is currently coming from Pakistan as Uttar Pradesh is in the downward direction of the wind.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked, “So you want to ban industries in Pakistan?” The apex court was hearing a petition by a 17-year-old Delhi student Aditya Dubey concerning rising levels of air pollution in Delhi, reported the Bar and Bench.

Kumar made the contention while arguing that the closure of industries in the state might not resolve the air pollution problem. He also said that the closure of the industries could impact sugarcane industries in the state.

The top court also rued the fact that a section of media, intentionally or unintentionally, has been portraying it as villains for prompting the closure of schools due to air pollution while the Delhi government decided to open the schools on their own.

The Central government, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are parties to the case. It may be recalled that the court had ordered a ban on construction activities in the capital during the previous hearing.

The Supreme Court today also directed the Centre and the states in NCR to implement the orders of the panel on air quality management to curb air pollution. In an affidavit, the commission told the bench, also comprising justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, that a five-member enforcement task force has been set up to contain air pollution in Delhi and NCR. Forty such squads would monitor the implementation of measures suggested by it to deal with pollution, the panel said.