‘Do you want everybody in this country to be vegetarian?’ SC asks NGO seeking meat export ban

The Supreme Court today categorically stated that it can’t issue an order forcing everyone to be a vegetarian in India. Justice Madan B Lokur made the observation during the hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by two NGOs. The Healthy Wealthy Ethical World and Guide India Trust had filed the PIL and sought a ban on export of meat, according to Indian Express report.

Replying to the PIL, a single judge bench of Justice Lokur wondered whether the NGOs want everybody in this country to be a vegetarian. “Do you want everybody in this country to be a vegetarian?” asked Lokur. Justice Lokur has also fixed February as the next date for the hearing.

Last year in May, the central government had issued a direction which imposed a ban on sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for the purpose of slaughtering. The “Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017” was notified by the Environment Ministry under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

However, Madras High Court has issued an interim direction staying the Centre’s direction. Later in July 2017, the Supreme Court had said that the stay would remain in force and extended it to the “entire country.”