Do you want another Mahabharat? Asaduddin Owaisi’s poser to Rajinikanth after he equates Modi-Shah to Krishna, Arjun

Owaisi without naming Rajinikanth asked whether the Tamil actor wants another Mahabharat in the country.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took a sly jibe at south superstar Rajinikanth for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with Lord Krishna and Arjun of Mahabharat. Rajinikanth had come out in praise of the central government over the revocation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and congratulated the Modi-Shah duo over the move. Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Owaisi without naming Rajinikanth, asked whether the Tamil actor wants another Mahabharat in the country. He further went on to question Rajinikanth that if Modi and Shah are Krishna and Arjun, who are Pandavas and Kauravas.

“A Tamil Nadu actor (Rajinikanth) called PM Modi and Amit Shah “Krishna and Arjun” for abrogating Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Then who are Pandavas and Kauravas in this situation? Do you want another Mahabharat in the country?” he said.

His reaction comes a day after the Congress party advised Rajinikanth to read Mahabharat before hailing the Centre’s decision to scrap Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri said that he was surprised by what the veteran actor said with regard to Article 370 which gave special status to the state.

On Sunday, speaking at an event in Chennai, Rajinikanth had openly hailed the decision taken by Modi government to revoke Article 370 from the border state. Terming the revocation of Article 370 as a fantastic move, he said, “My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir. Hats off. However, we don’t know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna. It is only they know (Modi and Shah).”

The Congress and a few other opposition parties are criticising the Modi government’s August 5 decisions to revoke Article 370 from the state and bifurcate into two UTs. Besides Congress, those who opposed the move include DMK, TMC, Left and RJD among others. However, several opposition parties including BSP, TDP, AIADMK voted in favour of the government in the Rajya Sabha. This came as a huge embarrassment for the Congress party which blamed the regional parties to help the BJP sail through the Parliament easily.