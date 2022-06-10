‘Do you know Aravind Limbavali?’: Fined for overspeeding BMW, Karnataka BJP MLA’s daughter loses cool, sparks row

Karnataka BJP MLA and former state minister Aravind Limbavali’s daughter Renuka Limbavali was on Thursday caught on camera in a heated altercation with the traffic police after she was fined for overspeeding her white BMW in Bengaluru.

The traffic police stopped an overspeeding white BMW car that Renuka was driving. As seen later in the video, the woman who was in the driver’s seat came out of the car, while identifying herself as the MLA’s daughter. Angered by the police stopping her car, Renuka asked them to release the vehicle immediately.

In the viral video, Renuka is seen arguing with the cops, while maintaining that she had not driven the car rashly. “You are filing a case for overtaking an ACP [Assistant Commissioner of Police] vehicle. This is an MLA vehicle. For your information, this is an MLA vehicle. I have not driven my vehicle rashly,” Renuka is heard saying in the video.

On asking who the MLA is, Renuka replied to the cop, “My father. Do you know Aravind Limbavali? I am his daughter. That’s all.”

Renuka allegedly manhandled journalists who were shooting the video and used expletives ,saying, “shut the **** off. Where are you from?”, and instructed the police to send off the media persons.

As the video went viral, the BJP MLA from Bengaluru’s Mahadevpura constituency, while issuing a public apology, said, “If my daughter’s behaviour has hurt anyone or media persons, I will apologise.”

Denying that the car was driven by Renuka, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that it was her friend who was overspeeding. “This was a case of rash driving, she (MLA Aravind Limbavali’s daughter) was stopped by police. Her friend was driving the car, they paid a fine and went,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.