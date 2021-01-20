‘Do what your mother taught you’: Kamala Harris’ uncle advises US Vice President-elect ahead of swearing-in

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. (Photo source: AP)

Kamala Harris is set to become the first Indian-origin woman Vice-President of the United States. Just hours before she takes over as the US Vice President, her uncle in India, G Balachandran, has advised Harris to do what her mother taught her. Balachandran, however, says that there is no message that he can give to Harris.

“There is no message I can give, I didn’t help her (Kamala Harris) become Vice-President of the US. She did all on her own. All that I will tell her is ‘do whatever Shyamala (Kamala Harris’ mother) taught you. You have been doing fine so far, keep it up.’ It’s all I can say,” G Balachandran said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Last year in August, Joe Biden picked Kamala Harris as his running mate. Harris, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, was the US Senator from California. Democratic Senator from California, Harris has also served as the attorney general of the state. She has created history by becoming the first ever woman to be the vice president of the US and the first ever Indian-American and African vice president of America.

Harris had launched her presidential campaign in January 2019. However, her campaign could not take off after the initial few months following which she withdrew from the race. Before taking a plunge in politics, Harris also served as a county district attorney and the district attorney for San Francisco — the first woman and first African-American and Indian-origin to be elected to the position, as per PTI.

She became the first Indian-origin and second African-American woman to join the Senate by winning the California seat.