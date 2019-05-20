‘Do we look like cartoon characters’: Upset with political satire, HD Kumaraswamy threatens law to control electronic media

New Delhi | Published: May 20, 2019 11:14:32 AM

Kumaraswamy slammed media for portraying politicians as caricatures.

HD Kumaraswamy, karnataka cm hd kumarswamy, cm hd kumarswamyHD Kumaraswamy (ANI)

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has lashed out at the electronic media for acting as per its “whims” and said that the state was mulling a law to place some restraints on the television news channels. Kumaraswamy slammed media for portraying politicians as caricatures and questioned who gave media the authority to show everything “humorously.”

“Whom are you (media) trying to help by misusing our name. I am thinking of bringing in a law. What have you thought of us politicians? You think we’re jobless? Do we look like cartoon characters to you? Who gave you the authority to show everything humorously?” he asked.

Speaking at a book launch event in Mysuru, the chief minister targetted electronic media for acting as per its “whims” and observed there was a need to put some restraints. Speaking for close to half an hour, the CM was relatively spft towards print media, for following the precedence set by their seniors in the field.

Kumaraswamy’s threat of imposing controls on the media comes just days after BJP Yuva Morcha leader Priyanka Sharma was arrested for sharing a morphed picture of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. She was granted bail by the Supreme Court a couple of days later.

West Bengal Police police had arrested her on May 10 under section 500 (defamation) of the IPC and under provisions of the Information Technology Act after a complaint was filed by local Trinamool Congress leader Vibhas Hazra.

Sharma was forced to move top court since there was a strike in local courts in Howrah. She was remanded to 14 days judicial custody by a local court on May 11. She had allegedly shared a photo of Mamata Banerjee on her Facebook account showing the CM’s face been photoshopped on to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra’s photo from MET Gala event in New York recently.

