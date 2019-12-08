Do something wrong and cruel, there will be an encounter: Telangana Minister

Forensic officials examine the bodies at the site where police shot dead four men suspected of raping and killing a woman in Telangana.

Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav has justified the killing of four accused in the sensational rape and murder case of a lady in the state. State Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the encounter is a message to all sexual predators that if they commit a crime, they can expect to be eliminated in an encounter.

Yadav said that the ‘credit’ goes to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, adding that it is an example of the government’s commitment to strengthen the law and order situation in the state.

“This is a very strong message we have sent. This is an ideal we have set for the country. We are setting a model not just through our welfare schemes but also through our handling of law-and-order issues,” he said.

“Through this, we have sent across a message that if you do something that’s so wrong and cruel, there will be an encounter,” Yadav added.

Yadav said that there was ‘pressure for immediate action’ and there was a doubt whether justice will be served through courts since “Indian judicial process will go on forever”.

Speaking to The Sunday Express, he said that the “reconstruction of the crime scene” in the wee hours of Friday that led to the encounter “wouldn’t have happened without permission from above”.

“The reconstruction of crime happened with instruction from above. 100%. Telangana state is very strong in taking immediate action,” Yadav replied when asked whether the encounter happened without the knowledge of the top leadership.

On Friday, state Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar had praised the police for gunning down all the four accused. He had said that it is a role model in ensuring speedy justice.

In the wee hours on Friday, police shot dead all the four accused in an encounter near Shadnagar town in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district. All four were accused of raping and killing a lady ten days ago.