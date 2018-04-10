‘Do not vote for BJP’- Andhra Deputy CM KE Krishnamurthy’s appeal to the voters of Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. E. Krishnamurthy on Monday appealed the voters of Karnataka not to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Assembly elections. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K. E. Krishnamurthy on Monday appealed the voters of Karnataka not to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Addressing the media, Krishnamurthy said that the Telugu voters in Karnataka should remember the betrayal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Andhra Pradesh by rejecting Special Category Status(SCS).

“Telugu people should remember how Prime Minister Modi cheated them. Telugu speaking population in Karnataka shouldn’t vote for BJP during upcoming assembly elections,” he added.

The BJP and its Andhra ally TDP have been sharing a sour relationship following the announcement of the Union Budget 2018-19, over the issue of granting ‘Special Category’ Status to Andhra Pradesh.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.