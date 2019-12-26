‘Do not fear anybody’: Mamata Banerjee encourages students to continue anti-CAA protests

Mamata Banerjee says protests against CAA will continue till it is revoked by the Central government.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked students to continue their protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and assured them of all her support in their movement. Ruling out any let down in the protests by the Trinamool Congress, Mamata said their protest against the CAA will continue till the law is revoked by the central government. Her remark comes in the midst of unrest in the country over the just amended citizenship law.

In a message to students, Mamata said that she will always be by their side. “Do not fear anybody,” Banerjee told the students. The TMC chief was leading a protest march from Rajabazar to Mullick Bazar in central Kolkata. She alleged that students speaking out against the CAA are being threatened by the BJP. She assured the students that her government will provide security to students.

West Bengal is among the states worst hit by the protests. Banerjee herself is leading protests in Kolkata against the new law and addressing rallies and leading marches on the roads.

“Our protests will continue till CAA, NRC not revoked,” the TMC supremo was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Trinamool Congress government has declared that the amended CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise will not be implemented in the state. The CM has alleged that the new law is against the Muslims as it promises to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims coming to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Modi government has not formulated guidelines for the NRC exercise so far, but Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament last month announced that NRC will be carried out across the country. The NRC has been implemented in Assam so far and that under the supervision of the Supreme Court.