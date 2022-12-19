‘Do not disrespect our soldiers’: S Jaishankar objects to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘pitai’ reference for Indian Army

Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishakar on Monday took strong exception to the word “pitai” (thrashing) used for Indian soldiers by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi last week. Addressing the Lok Sabha today after the Opposition staged a walkout from the Upper House over Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s refusal to allow a discussion on the border issue, Jaishankar said that the word “pitai” should not be used for the country’s soldiers.

“Our soldiers are standing at a height of 13,000 feet in Yangtse and guarding our border. They should be respected and appreciated,” Jaishankar said, expressing displeasure over Rahul’s remarks. “We have no problem with political criticism but we should not disrespect our jawans. I have heard that my own understanding needs to be deepened. When I see who is giving the advice I can only bow and respect,” the External Affairs minister said.

Also Read | ‘World neither stupid nor forgetful’: S Jaishankar’s scathing rejoinder to Pakistani journalist who accused India of terrorism – WATCH

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a press conference last week on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, had referred to the clash between the Indian and Chinese forces in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh. “Hamare jawan seema par pit rahe hain (our soldiers are being thrashed at the border),” Rahul had said.

The Opposition has been up in arms against the Centre for refusing to allow a detailed discussion on the matter. Both Houses of Parliament have seen frequent disruptions since December 12, the day the news of the clashes on December 8 first appeared. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, in a statement in Lok Sabha, said that soldiers of both sides received minor injuries. “No Indian soldier died or was seriously injured. We were successful in chasing the Chinese soldiers back,” he had said.

Also Read| Rahul Gandhi a ‘tiger on the road’, not the elephant in the room: Jairam Ramesh

The Opposition, unimpressed by the brief statement by the Defence minister, has been demanding a discussion on the matter, and accused the Centre of indifference on the matter. Jaishankar today responded to the Opposition’s criticism that the government is not taking appropriate steps to de-escalate the situation.

“If we were indifferent to China, who sent the Indian Army to the border? If we were indifferent to China, why are we pressurising China for de-escalation and disengagement today? Why are we saying publicly that our relations are not normal?” he said.

What Rajnath Singh told Parliament

“PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo,” Defence minister Rajnath Singh said in a statement in Parliament. “The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts. The scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides. I wish to share with this House that there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side,” he said.

“Due to the timely intervention of Indian commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations. As a follow-up of the incident, the local Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart on 11 December 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms. The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border,” Singh added.