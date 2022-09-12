‘Do I need permission for using the loo’: Ajit Pawar on row over leaving NCP convention midway

A day after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar stormed out of the NCP convention midway sparking rumours of an internal rift within the party, Pawar on Monday downplayed media reports suggesting that he left because he was barred from speaking at the event. In his defence, the NCP leader said that he only went to the washroom. “Media is showing misleading news. I didn’t speak, many leaders didn’t speak. I spoke to Marathi media and gave an entire explanation. I’m not sad, no one from our party is sad,” said Pawar, as reported by news agency ANI.

On Sunday, Pawar left the stage in the presence of his uncle and party supremo Sharad Pawar and other senior NCP leaders. According to reports, Pawar left the stage when Jayant Patil was called to speak as he was about to address the event. At the two-day event, Sharad Pawar was named as the party’s national president for four years.

Refuting reports that he was not allowed to speak, Pawar said that he had left the stage to go to the washroom. “The state party unit president Jayant Patil spoke as only the party chiefs speak in such events. I was not stopped from speaking. Instead, I went to the washroom – do I need permission for that?” a visibly upset Pawar told reporters. “I am here to speak on several state issues,” he added. After the media went on probing, Pawar lashed out, “Do you want me to write on paper that I am not upset?”

As Pawar exited the stage, Patel said that Pawar had left for the washroom and would address the party workers shortly as several workers started chanting slogans in favour of the former Deputy Chief Minister.

Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule was seen talking to Pawar, asking him to join the convention, according to ANI. By the time Pawar returned, Sharad Pawar was in the middle of his address. Shortly after the NCP chief’s address, the event came to a close.

In 2019, Pawar had broken away from his uncle and joined hands with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis with his own set of legislators from the NCP. However, the dissent was short-lived when Pawar returned to the NCP camp in a huge blow to Fadnavis, whose stint as the Maharashtra Chief Minister lasted only 80 hours.