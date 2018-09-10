Dnyaneshwar Mulay gets two more months as Secretary (CPV), MEA

Dnyaneshwar Mulay (YouTube)

Senior diplomat Dnyaneshwar M Mulay has been re-employed for two months as Secretary, Consular, Passport and Visa or CPV division, in the External Affairs Ministry, an official order stated Monday. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved re-employment of Mulay on contract basis from December 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019, the order issued by Personnel Ministry stated. He is a 1983-batch officer of Indian Foreign Service.

Besides holding the charge of CPV, he also heads the Overseas Indian Affairs (OIA) division in the Ministry of External Affairs.

“In his current charge as Secretary (CPV & OIA), Mulay is keen that passport services within India are easily accessible to every Indian citizen and similarly the Indian visa process is made more efficient. With his vast experience in dealing with Indian diaspora, he is working for stronger and deeper engagement with the diaspora,” according to the MEA.