DND toll row: SC stays arbitral proceedings

By: | Published: April 12, 2019 6:33 PM

The interim application was filed by the authority in a pending appeal filed by Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd (NTBCL), which was running the flyway, in the apex court against the Allahabad High Court's order.

DND flyover, DND fly way, toll tax, newsDND toll row: SC stays arbitral proceedings

The Supreme Court Friday stayed arbitral proceedings between the Noida authority and private firm NTBCL over issues related to toll collection on Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna passed the order while hearing an interim application filed by the Noida authority which has challenged the arbitral proceedings. “We deem it appropriate to stay the arbitral proceedings,” the bench said.

The interim application was filed by the authority in a pending appeal filed by Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd (NTBCL), which was running the flyway, in the apex court against the Allahabad High Court’s order. In October 2016, the high court had asked NTBCL to stop collecting toll from commuters plying on the DND flyway.

During the hearing on Friday, the apex court initially observed, “If the arbitrator wants to decide the matter, we will not interfere but if arbitrator does not decide the matter, then we will look into it.” Later, the bench stayed the arbitral proceedings.

On March 5, the apex court had issued a notice to NTBCL on Noida authority’s interim application. The authority had said that the apex court was seized of NTBCL’s appeal and in the meanwhile, simultaneous arbitration proceedings were being conducted which should be stayed.

The authority had also said there cannot be simultaneous proceedings when the top court is hearing NTBCL’s appeal and moreover, “nothing is due on the Noida authority”. The top court had earlier refused to stay the high court’s order and had directed the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) to conduct the audit to ascertain the claim of NTBCL that it needed to continue collecting the toll to recover the dues.

Prior to this, the court had agreed to hear NTBCL’s appeal challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order. The high court, in October 2016, had ruled that there will be no toll collected henceforth from those using the 9.2 km-long, eight-lane flyway. The order was passed as the high court had allowed a PIL filed in 2012 by the Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Association.

The PIL had challenged the “levy and collection of toll in the name of user fee by Noida Toll Bridge Company”.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. DND toll row: SC stays arbitral proceedings
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition