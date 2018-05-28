DND Flyway accident: Harley Davidson rider flung into Yamuna after crash with car, search operation underway

Harley Davidson rider flung into Yamuna after crash with car, search operation underway. (Image: ANI)

A Delhi man went missing in the wee hours of Sunday after the Harley Davidson bike he was riding on was hit by a car on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) flyway. It is being believed that the rider might have fallen into the Yamuna river as a result of the impact. The search and rescue operations to recover the body are still underway.

“The bike rider and the car driver are untraceable as of now. We sent our teams to the addresses on which both vehicles are registered but the houses were locked. It appears the biker fell into the river but we are yet to find his body,” said DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal told The Indian Express.

As per the police, they received a call about the accident around 3 am. On arriving at the spot, the police team found two vehicles- a Harley Davidson bearing number DL8SCH1887 and a Toyota Etios bearing number DL9CAE0946.

The passerby had caught hold of the car driver but he managed to flee before the police arrived on the scene. “They said the impact was such that the biker was flung into the air and fell into the water. But we cannot ascertain this till the body is recovered. We are also checking nearby hospital to see if anyone with injuries was treated,” a police officer told IE.

A joint team from local divers with a team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are conducting the search operations.

“The bike is registered to Anshuman Puri, who lives in K-92, Sarita Vihar. His house was found locked. Neighbours told us that he lives alone and that his parents died a few months ago. The bike was purchased in April,” a police officer told IE.

On the other hand, the car is registered under the name of Bhappa Singh, a resident of Delhi’s Qutub Vihar. The police have found the house locked.

Police have filed an accident case at Sunlight Colony police station and have seized both vehicles.