DNA profiling bill likely to come up before Cabinet today

By: |
Published: June 24, 2019 9:24:07 AM

The legislation seeks to establish a National DNA Data Bank and Regional DNA Data Banks.

DNA profiling bill, DNA Technology Regulation Bill, DNA technology, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, National DNA Data Bank, Regional DNA Data BanksThe bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in January, but lapsed as it could not be cleared in the Rajya Sabha due to lack of support from the opposition.

The DNA Technology Regulation Bill, which seeks to control the use of DNA technology for establishing the identity of a person, is likely to come up before the Cabinet on Monday. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in January, but lapsed as it could not be cleared in the Rajya Sabha due to lack of support from the opposition. Following the clearance from the Cabinet, the bill is likely to be reintroduced in Parliament for passage.

The legislation seeks to establish a National DNA Data Bank and Regional DNA Data Banks. The bill envisages that every data bank will maintain indices like the crime scene index, suspects’ or undertrials’ index, offenders’ index, missing persons’ index and unknown deceased persons’ index.

Also read: First split in RJD since 1997: Jharkhand unit leaders float new party, claim support of 90% cadre

The legislation also seeks to establish a DNA Regulatory Board. Every laboratory that analyses DNA samples to establish the identity of an individual, has to be accredited by the board. Under the bill, a written consent by individuals is required to collect DNA samples from them. Consent is not required for offences with punishment of more than seven years of imprisonment or death.

It also provides for the removal of DNA profiles of suspects on filing of a police report or court order, and of undertrials on the basis of a court order. Profiles in the crime scene and missing persons’ index will be removed on a written request.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. DNA profiling bill likely to come up before Cabinet today
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop