DMK’s Kanimozhi issues apology over party member’s remarks against women BJP leaders

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi on Thursday issued an apology after a party member made offensive remarks against women leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

DMK functionary Saidai Sadiq had called BJP leaders Gayathri Raghuram, Namitha and Gautami “items”, and also mocked actor and BJP leader Khushbu, adding that unlike his party, BJP was depending on the “actresses” to make inroads into Tamil Nadu, The Indian Express reported.

Reacting to the comments, Khushbu said in a tweet, “When men abuse women, it just shows what kind of upbringing they have had & the toxic environment they were brought up in.These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of #Kalaignar. Is this new Dravidian model under H’ble CM @mkstalin rule?” The BJP leader also tagged Kanimozhi in the tweet.

Quote-tweeting Khushbu’s tweet, Kanimozhi apologised, and said such behaviour will not be “tolerated”.

“I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, of the space it was said or party they adhere to. And I’m able to openly apologise for this because my leader @mkstalin and my party @arivalayam don’t condone this,” the Thoothukkud MP said in the tweet.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in a DMK party gathering had said that there will be action against the party cadre if their words or actions bring disrepute to the party.