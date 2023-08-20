scorecardresearch
DMK’s anti-NEET hunger strike underway across Tamil Nadu

The state-wide hunger strike is being held to seek abolition of the central qualifying test, especially in the wake of another alleged suicide of an aspirant last week.

Written by India News Desk
Udhayanidhi Stalin.
The strike is led by state Minister and the party's Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin. (Photo: Facebook/MK Stalin)

Chief Minister MK Stalin-led DMK on Sunday is holding a state-wide hunger strike demanding the abolition of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET). The strike is led by state Minister and the party’s Youth Wing chief Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Udhayanidhi was joined in Chennai by senior DMK leaders and cabinet ministers– Duraimurugan, Ma Subramanian and PK Sekar Babu, party MPs, MLAs and Chennai Mayor Priya R at the start of the protest in Valluvar Kottam, reports PTI.

A collage of medical aspirants who allegedly died of suicide over NEET, including S Anita of Ariyalur was put on display on the stage and floral tributes paid to them.

The state-wide hunger strike is being held to seek abolition of the central qualifying test, especially in the wake of another alleged suicide of an aspirant last week. A 19-year-old medical aspirant died by suicide at Chromepet area in Chennai after he failed to clear NEET twice. Unable to bear the loss, his father killed himself two days later, reported India Today.

The deceased Jagadeeswaran was found dead in his room on August 12.

Duraimurugan said NEET was against the welfare of students and that the DMK has been opposing it for long. Despite repeated pleas, the Centre was not heeding TN’s request against NEET, he added.

The state Assembly–both during the previous AIADMK regime and the present DMK rule, had adopted resolutions against NEET. Presently, the anti-NEET bill is with the President for her assent.

NEET is one of the most contentious issues between the Raj Bhawan and the state government. Earlier, CM Stalin had said that Governor RN Ravi has no authority over the Bill, and described him as an individual with a ‘cold heart’.

“No matter how many lives are lost like that of Jagadeesan, his heart is not going to change. Such cold hearts don’t value human lives,” the Chief Minister said, as quoted by India Today.

First published on: 20-08-2023 at 10:43 IST

