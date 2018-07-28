DMK supremo M Karunanidhi’s health deteriorates, shifted to Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital

DMK supremo M Karunanidhi has been rushed to hospital. (ANI)

DMK supremo M Karunanidhi was taken to Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital early on Saturday. The veteram leader is unwell for some time. His supporters had gathered outside his home in large numbers when he was being taken to the hospital.

Earlier, a large number of political leaders visited his family, who is being treated for the fever. His son and party working president M K Stalin had said that said Karunanidhi’s condition is improving.

“There is good improvement in his health, the fever and infection is receding,” he told reporters as per PTI. “I urge the people not to believe the rumours spread by mischief mongers about the health status of our beloved leader Kalaignar (Karunanidhi),” he said in a statement.

Stalin had also appealed to party cadres and the general public to avoid visiting the 94-year-old leader’s residence in Gopalapuram .

Praying for his speedy recovery, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “Spoke to Thiru Karunanidhi’s family members on the phone and inquired about his health. Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery.”.

“Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Others who enquired about his health also included Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja .

A large number of anxious cadres, political leaders, film personalities and well-wishers visited Karunanidhi’s Gopalapuram residence.