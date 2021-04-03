DMK stands for Dynasty, Money and Katta panchayat, says JP Nadda in Tamil Nadu

JP Nadda said people should elect AIADMK-BJP candidate if they don't want land grabbing to happen, goonda raj to happen and power cuts to take place.

Addressing people on the second last day of campaigning in Tamil Nadu, BJP president JP Nadda today vouched for various development projects being carried out by the NDA government while targeting rival DMK. Addressing a public rally from Modakurichi in Tamil Nadu, the BJP president said that the DMK stands for “Dynasty, Money and Katta panchayat.” He said that time has come to reject the DMK. The BJP president said that the DMK-Congress is known for 2G, 3G, 4G and Jija Ji -2G is 2 generations’ corruption of Maran family, 3G is 3 generations’ corruption of Stalin family, 4G stands for 4 generations’ corruption of Congress-Gandhi family,” he said.

Nadda claimed that DMK is losing the polls as well as its patience. He added that the statements given by senior DMK leaders against women and Dalits are shameful.

JP Nadda claimed that the DMK has miserably failed in saving regional aspirations and the law brought by Jairam Ramesh to ban Jallikattu is an example of it. He said that PM Modi had decided to come out with an ordinance to ensure Jallikattu continues.

He claimed that NDA’s opponents are trying to defame Tamil Nadu. “DMK-Congress are parties of dynastic values. They don’t believe in democracy and both have been rejected twice by the people of Tamil Nadu and India,” said Nadda.

He said people should elect AIADMK-BJP candidate if they don’t want land grabbing to happen, goonda raj to happen and power cuts to take place.

Appealing to the families of Tamil Minorities living in Sri Lanka, Nadda said, “Modi Ji is the first Prime Minister to visit Jaffna in Sri Lanka. He visited bombarded houses, got them reconstructed. He also sent External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Sri Lanka and ensured that Tamil minorities were safe,” said JP Nadda in Erode.

He claimed that shooting on fishermen has stopped after Narendra Modi became the prime Minister. Decades-old demand of the Devendrakula Vellalars community giving them rights of Vellalar has been accepted by the NDA government only, he said.

Emphasising on the development agenda, he said that Thanjavur paintings, wood carvings, handloom weaving, stone carving, kalamkari – all of this are being encouraged under ‘Vocal for Local’.

“11 medical colleges have been given to TN, the highest in India. Maximum beneficiaries of the MUDRA yojana are from Tamil Nadu. For silk, Rs 1,600 crore have been allocated for its development…For metro rail, Rs 3,770 crore has been given. For railways, Rs 20,000 crore is being provided. This year, Rs 2 lakh crore has been given for development in one year…PM Modi has also given Rs 7 lakh crore for the defence corridor that will bring jobs to the youth,” said Nadda.

Appealing to the Tamil people’s pride, Nadda said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman – the first female defence minister of India and Dr S Jaishankar, the external affairs minister of India, both hails from Tamil Nadu.

Nadda said that PM Modi has brought Tamil Nadu to the mainstream. He urged voters to cast their ballots in favour of the NDA candidate in the April 6 election.