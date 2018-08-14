DMK split eminent? MK Alagiri revolts, Karunanidhi’s younger son MK Stalin to chair emergency meet today

A day after expelled DMK leader MK Alagiri claimed that ‘real’ party loyalists of his late father M Karunanidhi and family members are with him, party’s working president MK Stalin will today chair an emergency executive meet at party head office in Chennai. According to reports, Stalin who was made the working president of the DMK by his father in 2016, will be elevated to the president post at today’s meeting.

The meeting is also likely to see the participation of all DMK bigwigs, MLAs and MPs. The DMK has 88 MLAs in 235 seats Assembly. The party has no representation in the Lok Sabha, but it has 4 MPs in the Rajya Sabha. The four MPs include Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi who is believed to be a member of the Stalin camp. The remaining three — Tiruchi Siva, RS Bharathi and TKS Elangovan — are also expected to back Stalin.

On Monday, Alagiri visited the memorial of his late father and DMK president M Karunanidhi along with his family members at the Marina beach here. Speaking later, he told reporters that his anguish was about the party and not about the family. He even said that funds of the party are being misused.

Chennai: DMK working president MK Stalin with family members MK Alagiri, Kanimozhi and others during their father DMK chief M Karunanidhi’s funeral ceremony at Anna Memorial, in Chennai on Wednesday, Aug 8, 2018. (PTI Photo) (PTI8_8_2018_000311B)

Alagiri claimed that he is the right person to head the DMK and that his younger Stalin is ‘poor’ when it comes to leading the party.

“I have come here to express my anguish to my father. You will not know what it is about now. The real loyalists of my leader Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) are with me. The loyalists across the state are supporting me. Time will provide an answer,” Alagiri, the eldest son of Karunanidhi, told reporters.

Once considered a strongman from Madurai, Alagiri had aspired to succeed Karunanidhi but the DMK president had in 2014 expelled his eldest son from the party for his alleged involvement in corruption and anti-party activities. Alagari had in 2009 won Lok Sabha elections from Madurai and had served as a central minister in the UPA-II government headed by Manmohan Singh.