DMK seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court of its plea to disqualify 11 AIADMK MLAs

By: |
Published: July 2, 2019 11:47:09 AM

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will consider listing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's petition seeking disqualification of the MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

DMK MLA disqualification, DMK, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Supreme Court, SC, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palanisamy, PanneerselvamPanneerselvam and the other 10 MLAs, then in the rebel camp, had voted against the trust vote sought by Palaniswami on February 18, 2017. (Source: IE photo)

The DMK Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing of its plea for disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs for voting against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy in a 2017 confidence motion.

Also read: Centre’s moves Supreme Court against Bombay High Court order asking for Mehul Choksi’s medical report

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will consider listing Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s petition seeking disqualification of the MLAs, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. The Madras High Court had in April last year declined a plea by the DMK to disqualify the 11 MLAs.

Panneerselvam and the other 10 MLAs, then in the rebel camp, had voted against the trust vote sought by Palaniswami on February 18, 2017.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. DMK seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court of its plea to disqualify 11 AIADMK MLAs
Advertisement

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop