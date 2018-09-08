DMK president MK Stalin demands release of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassins, wants TN government to pass resolution

DMK president MK Stalin has asked the Tamil Nadu government to take effective steps towards ensuring the release of former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s seven assassins who are in jail. News agency ANI reported on Saturday afternoon that Stalin has asked the AIADMK government to convene an immediate Cabinet meet to recommend the Governor to pardon the killers of Rajiv Gandhi and thus pave the way for their release.

“Tamil Nadu government should conduct a cabinet meeting immediately and pass a resolution and recommend to the Governor to release convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case including Perarivalan,” he said.

Stalin’s remark comes days after the Supreme Court had asked the Governor to decide on the mercy petition of AG Perarivalan who has been serving a life term for the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi during an election rally in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumpudur in May 1991.

At that time also, Stalin had asked Chief Minister Palaniswami to immediately call a Cabinet meeting to take a decision on the release of the convicts. He had said that late DMK chief M Karunanidhi had been saying that the state had the powers to free the convicts.

The seven convicts are V Sriharan alias Murugan, T Suthendraraja alias Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, Ravichandran and Nalini Sriharan, wife of Sriharan alias Murugan. All have been in prison since 1991.