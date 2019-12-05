DMK President MK Stalin calls up Chidambaram, enquires about his health

By: |
Chennai | Published: December 5, 2019 12:05:56 PM

Stalin spoke to Chidambaram over the phone and enquired about his health, a DMK release said. Chidambaram, 74, was granted bail by a three-judge Supreme Court bench after 105 days in custody.

p chidambaram, chidambaram bailed out, chidambaram bail, m k stalin, DMK, chidambaram health On October 16, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the money-laundering case.

DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday spoke to Congress leader P Chidambaram and enquired about his health, a day after the former Union Minister came out on bail in the INX media case. Stalin spoke to Chidambaram over the phone and enquired about his health, a DMK release said. Chidambaram, 74, was granted bail by a three-judge Supreme Court bench after 105 days in custody.

He was arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX-Media corruption case. On October 16, the Enforcement Directorate arrested him in the money-laundering case.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. DMK President MK Stalin calls up Chidambaram, enquires about his health
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Cabinet nod to citizenship bill: Much of Northeast exempted, cut-off date 2014-end
2Happy to breath air of freedom, says P Chidambaram after meeting Sonia Gandhi
3INX Media case: Chidambaram walks out of jail after 106 days, says not a single charge framed against him