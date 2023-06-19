DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamurthy expelled from party for ‘crass comments’, arrested

Former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson Shivaji Krishnamurthy was on Sunday arrested by Kodungaiyur police after being expelled from the party.

Krishnamurthy is accused of making derogatory remarks about Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Khushbu Sundar.

“Shivaji Krishnamurthy is being dismissed from all party posts, including the primary membership, for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute to it,” the DMK said in a statement.

Amar Prasad Reddy, BJP state president for sports and skill development, shared a video of Krishnamurthy disparaging Governor Ravi. Later, he filed a complaint with Tamil Nadu Police against the DMK spokesperson.

Krishnamurthy was booked under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 294 (B) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song), 504 (intentionally insults with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 515 (1B) (with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public)and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code, reported news agency PTI.

Krishnamurthy’s controversial remarks drew widespread criticism and sparked outrage.

Sundar accused the DMK of “nurturing” persons who “demean” women.

Taking exception to Krishnamurthy’s crass comments, Sundar tweeted: “The crass comments of this habitual offender show the political culture prevalent in DMK. ”

“There are many like him in that rut. Abusing women, passing lewd cheap comments about them go unchecked and are probably rewarded with more opportunities. Chief Minister MK Stalin, will you accept such statements about women from your family?”

BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai, too, shared a video in which Krishnamurthy purportedly made some remarks about Ravi in light of the portfolio reallocation in the state Cabinet following minister V Senthil Balaji’s arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

“The comments about the governor of Tamil Nadu and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar are highly condemnable, and we demand immediate action against this repeat offender,” he said.

Krishnamurthy was earlier suspended by the party in January after he had made controversial remarks about the governor, according to PTI. His suspension was, however, revoked after he had issued an apology.