DMK, Karunanidhi statue unveiling event Live: Rahul Gandhi says Kalaignar was voice of Tamil Nadu’s people

DMK, Karunanidhi statue unveiling event Live: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday said that former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi was the voice of the people of Tamil Nadu. “The pain of Tamil Nadu’s people was Karunanidhi’s pain, the joy of Tamil Nadu people was the joy of Karunanidhi,” Gandhi said. The Congress president also shared the story of his first visit to Lt Karunanidhi’s residence, and how the same inspired him. He also trained guns at the ruling AIADMK government in the state.
The rally came as a show of Opposition unity in the state. A number of top leaders including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan joined the rally.
DMK, Karunanidhi statue unveiling event Live: Rahul Gandhi addresses rally
Rahul Gandhi in Chennai: We aren't going to allow the destruction of the idea of India, the destructions of our institutions, the Supreme Court, the RBI, the EC. And we are going to stand together and do this (defeat BJP). ANI
While Karunanidhi Ji defended institutions of this country,today we've a govt that is attacking voice,culture,institutions of Tamil Nadu&our country. In memory of Karunanidhi Ji, all voices in India are going to get together and defeat BJP in next election. ANI
Chandrababu Naidu: Even ED, IT dept are being used to victimise politicians. Yesterday you saw Rafale case in Supreme Court. Even for SC, this government has filed wrong affidavit. Governors are misusing powers in Goa, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and other states. ANI
Andhra Pradesh CM: People elected BJP govt, all institutions were destroyed. Federalism is destroyed. They are misusing CBI. It's a premier institution for corruption control, now it's meddled in corruption itself. They removed CBI Director. RBI Governor has resigned. ANI
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi have arrived at the public rally in Chennai. The event will see the unveiling of a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Karunanidhi who passed away earlier this year. ANI