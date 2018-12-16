DMK, Karunanidhi statue unveiling event Live: Rahul Gandhi says Kalaignar was voice of Tamil Nadu’s people

The pain of Tamil Nadu’s people was Karunanidhi’s pain, the joy of Tamil Nadu people was the joy of Karunanidhi,” Gandhi said.

DMK, Karunanidhi statue unveiling event Live: Congress president Rahul Gandhi Sunday said that former Tamil Nadu chief minister Karunanidhi was the voice of the people of Tamil Nadu. “The pain of Tamil Nadu’s people was Karunanidhi’s pain, the joy of Tamil Nadu people was the joy of Karunanidhi,” Gandhi said. The Congress president also shared the story of his first visit to Lt Karunanidhi’s residence, and how the same inspired him. He also trained guns at the ruling AIADMK government in the state.

The rally came as a show of Opposition unity in the state. A number of top leaders including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan joined the rally.

DMK, Karunanidhi statue unveiling event Live: Rahul Gandhi addresses rally