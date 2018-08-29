DMK did nothing to resolve Cauvery issue: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

K Palaniswami. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today lashed out at opposition DMK over the Cauvery issue, saying it had done nothing on the matter despite being part of various central governments for 14 years. He also said if the DMK wanted, the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) could have been constituted in 2007. “In the past, the DMK was at the Centre for 14 years. What schemes did they bring? They could not even solve the Cauvery issue. They were at the Centre and in power state in 2007 when the final award of the Cauvery Disputes Tribunal was given,” he said.

“If it (DMK) had wanted, the CMB could have been constituted in 2007 itself following the final award of the tribunal,” he told reporters here in Cuddalore district. Palaniswami, also the Joint Coordinator of the ruling AIADMK, DMK’s arch rival, said late chief minister J Jayalalithaa later moved the Supreme Court over the matter.

The Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government had earlier moved the court to secure a favourable verdict to direct the Centre to publish the final award of the Tribunal in a Central gazette in 2013. Palaniswami said the rights of Tamil Nadu farmers’ on Cauvery was assured only following Jayalalithaa’s efforts.

“DMK did not make the tiniest of efforts to resolve the Cauvery issue. If the CMB and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee had been constituted then itself (in 2007), we would have got our due share of water then,” Palaniswami said. “They (DMK) did not approach the issue properly and were keen on holding on to power at the Centre. They were not concerned about the people of Tamil Nadu and did not take any efforts. “So, we had to move the court and Amma (Jayalalithaa) ensured farmers’ rights,” he added.

To a question on criticism that his government was supporting the Centre on many issues, the chief minister said, “We will oppose that which has to be opposed”. “We don’t support everything,” Palaniswami said without elaborating.