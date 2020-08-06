DMK cracks down on MLA Ku Ka Selvam for praising PM Modi, suspends him from party membership

DMK led by MK Stalin suspends MLA Ku Ka Selvam after he heaped praise on PM Modi.

A DMK legislator’s praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cost him dearly, with the party led by MK Stalin on Wednesday suspending MLA Ku Ka Selvam and relieving him of party posts only because he heaped praise on PM Modi and met BJP president JP Nadda.

The party also sent a show cause notice to Selvam asking him why he should not be expelled from the primary membership of the party.

“DMK headquarters office secretary and executive committee member Ku Ka Selvam is relieved from the posts,” Stalin said in a party release on Wednesday.

“Selvam was suspended for violating party discipline and bringing disrepute and his explanation has been sought,” the party president added.

Selvam had on Tuesday visited Delhi. It was during this visit that the MLA from Thousand Lights constituency praised PM Modi for good governance and extended his best wishes to him for efforts to construct the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Selvam’s visit to Delhi comes amid speculation that he was joining the Bharatiya Janata Party. Selvam has, however, denied joining the saffron party and maintained. The DMK leader said that he was in Delhi to meet Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to seek projects for his constituency. Selvam later met JP Nadda.

The development comes in wake of growing discontent within the DMK over the clout wielded by Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi in the organisation affairs and appointments. Udhayanidhi is secretary of youth wing in DMK.

Selvan, a long-term confidante and loyalist of MK Stalin, wanted the party to snap ties with the Congress and condemn Karuppar Kootam channel, for denigrating ‘Kanda Sashti Kavacham’ hymn in praise of Lord Muruga.