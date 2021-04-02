DMK chief MK Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan’s office, residence raided by Income Tax department

The IT raid began at around 8 am today at four places in Chennai owned by Sabareesan.

Three days ahead of the April 6 polls in Tamil Nadu, the Income Tax department today conducted searches at the premises of Sabareesan, son-in-law of DMK president MK Stalin. The tax department raided his residence, office and several other places connected to him. The IT raid began at around 8 am today at four places in Chennai owned by Sabareesan and is still underway at the time of publishing of this copy. According to reports, one of the places where the raid is underway is Sabareesan’s home located in Neelangarai just outside Chennai. MK Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai lives in this house.

According to a report, the raids are being conducted after the IT department received inputs related to cash movement for the election campaign.

As soon as the news of IT raids spread, DMK supporters gathered at Sabareesan’s residence to extend support to him. Sabareesan is a key member of MK Stalin’s election team.

This is the second IT raid against people associated with the DMK. Earlier last month, the IT department had raided senior DMK leader EV Velu after credible inputs of cash movement for the election campaign. The IT officials have claimed that a large amount of cash was seized in the raid.

DMK spokesperson C Ravindran alleged that the Centre is misusing its powers to threaten the Opposition. He had said that it has been a trend of the BJP alliance.

Tamil Nadu is going to the polls on April 6. Campaigning for the election will conclude on April 4. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.