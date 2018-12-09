DMK chief MK Stalin meets Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, wishes Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

A day before a crucial opposition meeting in Delhi, DMK president M K Stalin met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday and discussed a range of issues.

A day before a crucial opposition meeting in Delhi, DMK president M K Stalin met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday and discussed a range of issues. Stalin and other senior DMK members met Sonia Gandhi and wished her on her birthday.

“Shri Stalin and senior members of the DMK, visited Sonia Ji in Delhi today, to wish her on her birthday. We had a warm & cordial meeting & discussed a range of issues,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted after the meeting.

“I look forward to continuing our dialogue & to strengthening our alliance, that has stood the test of time,” he said. A meeting of opposition parties to discuss a grand alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party for 2019 Lok Sabha election is scheduled tomorrow in the national capital.

