Karunanidhi health LIVE updates: DMK supremo admitted in Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital after low BP; condition now stable

Karunanidhi health LIVE updates: DMK supremo M Karunanidhi being taken to hospital. (ANI)

Karunanidhi health LIVE updates: M Karunanidhi, DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) chief and former five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, is responding to the treatment being provided to him by a group of doctors, MK Staling, working president and son of the ailing party chief, said today. News agency ANI quoted him as saying that Karunanidhi’s health is improving. “He (M Karunanidhi) is recovering steadily as his fever is coming down.” The DMK leader also thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi among others for their concern and praying for Karunanidhi’s recovery.

Earlier in the day, the President and PM spoke to the family members of the nonagenarian leader who is keeping unwell for the last few days due to age-related ailments. Karunanidhi was put under the supervision of a team of doctors at his Gopalapuram residence yesterday following deterioration in his health. According to a medical bulletin issued by the city-based Kauvery hospital, he is being treated for fever due to a urinary tract infection. Another health bulletin is expected later today.