Karunanidhi health LIVE updates: DMK supremo admitted in Chennai’s Kauvery Hospital after low BP; condition now stable

Karunanidhi health LIVE updates: M Karunanidhi, DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) chief and former five-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, is responding to the treatment being provided to him by a group of doctors, MK Staling, working president and son of the ailing party chief, said today. News agency ANI quoted him as saying that Karunanidhi’s health is improving. “He (M Karunanidhi) is recovering steadily as his fever is coming down.” The DMK leader also thanked President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi among others for their concern and praying for Karunanidhi’s recovery.
Earlier in the day, the President and PM spoke to the family members of the nonagenarian leader who is keeping unwell for the last few days due to age-related ailments. Karunanidhi was put under the supervision of a team of doctors at his Gopalapuram residence yesterday following deterioration in his health. According to a medical bulletin issued by the city-based Kauvery hospital, he is being treated for fever due to a urinary tract infection. Another health bulletin is expected later today.
Earlier on Saturday morning, DMK Supporters have gathered outside Kauvery Hospital on TTK Road in Chennai. DMK President Karunanidhi is admitted following a drop in blood pressure.
Emotional scenes witnessed when DMK President M Karunanidhi was shifted to the hospital after his health condition deteriorated late on Friday night. Karunanidhi was shifted from his home to Kauvery Hospital at about 1.30 a.m early Saturday. He was suffering from urinary tract infection and age-related ailments. DMK leader A. Raja said Karunanidhi's blood pressure went down and hence he was shifted to the hospital.
In a statement issued, Kauvery Hospital's Executive Director Aravindan Selvaraj said there has been a slight decline in Karunanidhi's health due to age-related ailments. "He is currently being treated for fever due to urinary tract infection with intravenous antibiotics and fluids. He is being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital-level care at his home," Selvaraj had said.
DMK supremo M Karunanidhi was admitted in Kauvery Hospital at around 1 am on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped . He was admitted in ICU and is being treated by doctors. His condition is stable.
Karunanidhi, who is addressed as 'Kalaignar' (artiste) by his supporters, followers and some politicians, entered his 50th year as party chief yesterday.
DMK cadres poured in near the hospital complex after receiving the news about Karunanidhi being admitted there. They were chanting "long live Thalaivar" (leader). Some of them were holding Karunanidhi's photos as they waited outside the hospital.
Several senior DMK leaders, including working president M K Stalin and his estranged elder brother M K Alagiri were at the hospital. Other frontline leaders such as Duraimurugan, Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and former Union minister A Raja were also there.
DMK President Karunanidhi has been admitted to the ICU of the hospital following a drop in blood pressure. His BP has been stabilised with medical management. He is being monitored and treated by a panel of expert doctors: Kauvery Hospital, Chennai.
DMK leader A Raja said that party supremo M Karunanidhi is out of danger. He was has been admitted in Chennai's Kauvery hospital after his health deteriorated.
DMK supremo M Karunanidhi was taken to Chennai's Kauvery Hospital early on Saturday. The veteran leader is unwell for some time. His supporters had gathered outside his home in large numbers. Earlier, la arge number of political leaders, visited his family, who is being treated for fever. His son and party working president M K Stalin had said that said Karunanidhi's condition is improving.
Stalin's estranged brother and former union minister M K Alagiri had also arrived at the residence along with his son Durai Dayanidhi. DMK frontline leaders, including Duraimurugan, were also present. Party workers began arriving at Karunanidhi's residence after Kauvery Hospital, which is providing medical treatment for the leader, said in a bulletin last night that there has been a "slight decline" in his health.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja also enquired about Karunanidhi's health. Chief Minister K Palaniswami, referring to the visit of deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers last night, said "they (DMK) have conveyed that Karunanidhi is doing better."
"Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health. @kalaignar89 (sic)," the prime minister tweeted. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja also enquired about Karunanidhi's health. Chief Minister K Palaniswami, referring to the visit of deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers last night, said "they (DMK) have conveyed that Karunanidhi is doing better."
There is good improvement in his health, the fever and infection is receding," Stalin told reporters. President Ram Nath Govind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the 94-year-old DMK chief's health. The president tweeted: "Spoke to Thiru Karunanidhis family members on the phone and inquired about his health. "Wishing the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a veteran of our public life, a quick recovery #PresidentKovind."