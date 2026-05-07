The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday passed a series of resolutions at its legislature party meeting, with a sharp attack on the Indian National Congress taking centre stage. In its fourth and most politically significant resolution, the DMK strongly condemned the Congress for moving away from the secular progressive alliance, accusing it of reverting to its “old political character” and jeopardising a hard-earned electoral victory.

The party noted that the Congress had secured one Rajya Sabha seat and 28 Assembly constituencies as part of the DMK-led alliance, but shifted towards an alternative front within days. The resolution said this move undermined the mandate achieved through the efforts of alliance cadres.

DMK Flags ‘Betrayal’ by Congress, Stresses Alliance Discipline

The DMK said such political shifts weaken the broader secular front in Tamil Nadu and raise concerns about ideological consistency. Leaders at the meeting stressed that forces opposed to the Dravidian movement must not be allowed to gain space in the state’s political landscape.

Alongside the criticism of Congress, the party passed other key resolutions. The first resolution thanked the people of Tamil Nadu and alliance partners for their support. The second expressed gratitude to party president M. K. Stalin for his decades of leadership and dedication to both the party and the state.

Stalin Authorised to Take Key Decisions Amid Political Flux

In a crucial third resolution, the DMK authorised Stalin to take immediate political decisions, citing the need for stability. The party said Tamil Nadu was not prepared for another election and emphasised the importance of maintaining a stable government under the current circumstances.

The developments also triggered reactions within the Congress. Dhayaananth Karthick, State Secretary of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Tamil Nadu, resigned from his post, citing a “sense of betrayal” and “ideological conflict”.

In an open letter published in The Indian Express, Karthick questioned the party’s decision to move towards an alliance with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-politician Vijay. He argued that the party had yet to establish its ideological or political strength and flagged its silence on key local issues.

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The sequence of events points to a widening rift in Tamil Nadu’s opposition space, even as the DMK signals a firm political line and prepares for possible shifts in alliances.