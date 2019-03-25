DMK acts against Radha Ravi for sexist comments against Nayanthara, suspends him from party membership

(Image source: Nayanthara facebook/file photo )

DMK leader and actor Radha Ravi has been suspended by his party citing ‘indiscipline’ days after his sexually charged comments against popular actress Nayanthara. Ravi, who also heads a dubbing artiste’s union in Tamil Nadu, made the offensive comments at the trailer launch of Nayanthara’s film Kolaiyuthir Kalam.

During the trailer launch, Ravi made hateful comments and also slut-shamed Nayanthara. The actress was not present at the event.

“Nayanthara is a star now and she is hailed as lady superstar. Some even compared her to Puratchi Thalaivar MGR and Nadigar Thilagam Sivaji Ganesan. They’re immortals but it is disheartening to see people include Nayanthara in the list. I agree that Nayanthara is a good actress and she is sustaining in the industry for several years. There have been several reports about her, yet she stands tall. Tamil Nadu people remember anything only for four days, then they forget,” India Today quoted Ravi Radha as saying.

He added, “Now, she (Nayanthara) is a known face. She can act as a ghost and as Goddess Sita as well. Back in those days, if filmmakers had a goddess character in the film, they’d go for veteran actress KR Vijaya. But now, anybody can play the role. Paatha udane kumbudravangalayum podalam, paatha udane koopadravangalyum podalam (We can cast those who are respected and those who sleep around),” the actor-politician was quoted as saying.

He also dragged the Pollachi sexual abuse case as well.

“What is the difference between a big film and a small film? If you rape one girl at once, it is a small film. If you rape 40 people at once, like in Pollachi, it is a big film,” The News Minute quoted Ravi Radha as saying.

Radha Ravi’s comments caused massive outrage on social media with many demanding action against him. Nayantara’s partner, Vignesh Shivn, had tweeted to DMK President MK Stalin appealing for strict action against Ravi.

On Sunday, DMK general secretary K Anbazhagan started disciplinary proceedings against Ravi.

“Actor Radha Ravi is being temporarily suspended from primary membership of the party and all party posts for breaching party discipline and acting in a manner that brings disrepute to the party,” an official statement said.

This is not the first time Ravi has found himself in hot soup. He was named in the Me Too movement as well.

Earlier, singer Chinmayi Sripaada had hit back at Radha Ravi for his uncouth behaviour. Sripaada also alleged that he evicted her from the dubbing union as she had exposed him in the MeToo movement.

She requested Nadigar Sangam, which is a Chennai-based union for film, television, and stage actors in Tamil Nadu, to act against Radha Ravi for abusing a successful female actor on stage.