DK Shivakumar’s ED custody extended by four days till September 17

A Delhi court on Friday extended the custodial interrogation of Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar by four days till September 17. Shivakumar is facing money laundering charges and is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The probe agency produced the Congress leader on the expiry of his nine-day custodial interrogation. Shivakumar was sent to the agency’s custody on September 4.

The ED sought a five-day extension of custodial interrogation of the senior Congress leader. The agency said that Shivakumar was evasive and was not cooperating. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar extended the custody saying that the probe agency has to be given a chance to conduct a free, fair and full investigation.

“The pace of interrogation cannot be truncated when some material document and record remains to be put to the accused. Therefore, the remand of the accused to ED custody is extended till September 17,” news agency PTI cited the four-page order as saying. During the proceedings, Shivakumar told the court that he is a law-abiding citizen and has nothing to hide. “If you want to interrogate me, you can call me for interrogation anytime,” he told the court.

Shivakumar is accused of holding ‘benami’ properties. Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj informed the court that “as per the probe against Shivakumar, tainted money is more than Rs 200 crore and there is Rs 800 crore worth ‘benami’ property”. He argued that ED needed to confront him with voluminous documents it has collected in the case.

Senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi who appeared for Shivakumar opposed the agency’s plea for further custodial interrogation. He said that the Congress leader medical condition was very serious and he must be in the hospital. “Just because there is power to give remand for 15 days, does not mean that it should be granted,” he said.