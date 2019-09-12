DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya appears before ED for questioning in money-laundering case

The report further claimed that Aishwarya will be confronted with the documents and remarks made by her father regarding a visit to Singapore in 2017. (ANI Image)

Former Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya on Thursday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in in connection with the agency’s ongoing probe in a money-laundering case. According to reports, Aishwarya (22), who appeared before the ED in New Delhi, will be interrogated and her statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Aishwarya is set to be confronted with the documents and remarks made by her father regarding a visit to Singapore in 2017. Shivakumar is presently under custodial interrogation of the ED. He was arrested by the central probe agency on September 3, 2019.

Last year, the central probe agency had registered a money-laundering case against the Congress leader and few others for their involvement in the alleged tax evasion and hawala dealings. The case was registered on a complaint based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, thousands of people representing the Vokkaliga community took out a protest march against the arrest of former Karnataka minister and expressed solidarity with him. Several leaders from opposition Congress and JDS have accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in vendetta politics.

On Tuesday, hitting out at BJP, Shivakumar said that he will emerge “victorious” both legally and politically. The Congress leader also thanked party leaders and workers for standing with him.

In a tweet, the influential Congress leader said, “I would like to reiterate that I have done nothing wrong & am a target of vendetta politics. With the support and blessings that I am receiving from all of you and my belief in God and our judiciary, I have full faith that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically (sic).”