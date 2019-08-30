DK Shivakumar on ED summons: I’m being punished for hosting Gujarat Congress MLAs

Congress leader and former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar. (PTI)

The Enforcement Directorate has asked senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar to appear before it today afternoon at its Delhi office in a money laundering case. Confirming the development, the senior Congress leader in a series of tweets said: “Have received summons from ED late yesterday night at 9.40 PM asking for me to appear at 1 PM in Delhi today (Friday). Although the sudden scheduling by ED is malafide, I believe in rule of law & will definitely participate & fully co-operate with them and abide by the law of our country.”

He further said that Income Tax raid on him was politically motivated for hosting Gujarat Congress MLAs. “As a loyal soldier of Congress and a responsible politician, I did what party asked me to do, for which I am being targeted. I have full faith in legal systems and will face this legally as well as politically,” Shivakumar added.

IT raid on me was politically motivated for hosting Gujarat Congress MLAs As a loyal soldier of Congress & a responsible politician, I did what party asked me to do, for which I am being targeted I have full faith in legal systems & will face this legally as well as politically — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 30, 2019

Shivakumar was among the key troubleshooters for the Congress in Karnataka during its alliance with JD(S). It was Shivakumar who on multiple occasions brought all the legislators together and saved the coalition government whenever the specter of defection loomed large on it. However, the differences between the party ranks led to the ultimate fall of the Karnataka government last month.

According to ANI, the Congress leader had told the court that it was a simple income tax matter and there was no money laundering. However, the probe agency still asked him to appear before it. “I have requested Court that it’s a simple Income Tax matter. I have already filed ITR. There’s no Prevention of Money Laundering(PMLA) Act. Last night, they (ED) summoned me to come to Delhi by 1 pm. I will respect the law,” Shivakumar said.

Speaking on the multiple probes carried out by different agencies, the Congress heavyweight in Karnataka said that the entire property of his 84-year-old mother “has been attached by various investigation authorities as Benami property and I am the Benami there. Our entire blood has already been sucked”.

Commenting on the summons by ED, he said there was no illegal activity that he has done. “The BJP leaders have said it on record, they are going to harass me. Let them enjoy giving me trouble. But I will participate and cooperate. I am busy this afternoon, then I will go to Delhi,” ANI quoted him as saying.