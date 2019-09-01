DK Shivakumar grilled by ED for second day in money-laundering case, Congress alleges political vendetta by Modi govt

The Congress party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of political vendetta against its former Karnataka minister DK Shivakumar. The party said that the government is targeting opposition leaders with the sole aim of diverting attention from its failures.

Former CM and Congress Legislature Party chairman Siddaramaiah said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax Department are being misused by the Centre to harass senior party leader Shivakumar. “If Shivakumar had committed any mistake, then legal action could have been taken against him. However, political vendetta is not right on the part of the Central government. The government should stop harassing him,” he said.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that for the last five years, the Modi government has been targeting its political opponents by fabricating false cases with political vendetta and vengeance.

Backing Shivakumar, he said, “It is a matter of public knowledge that Shivakumar has been fully cooperating with all agencies and has appeared as required, from time to time.”

“Highhanded tactics and illegal processes were being deployed against Shivakumar,” he added.

Shivakumar was a minister in the previous Congress-JD(S) government headed by HD Kumaraswamy. He is considered to be the party’s chief troubleshooter. He was instrumental in keeping the Gujarat MLAs away from being poached in 2017 ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls in which Ahmed Patel was the party’s candidate and won narrowly. At that time, he had arranged for the stay of the Gujarat Congress MLAs at a luxury resort in Karnataka.

Shivakumar was questioned by the Enforcement Direcotrate on Saturday for over eight hours for the second consecutive day in a money laundering case. He has been asked to appear before the agency again on Monday.

An ED official said that Shivakumar was questioned for over eight hours under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. He was asked about his properties and the bag full of cash that was sent to the Chandani Chowk area by his aides. Besides, he was also quized about his relation with the travel company propreitor and his investment into several other domains. Earlier on Friday, the ED had questioned him for over five hours.

The alleged money laundering came to light after I-T raided Shivakumar’s residence in New Delhi in 2017 which led to the seizure of unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 8.59 crore. The ED later filed a case on the basis of the I-T department’s chargesheet last year.