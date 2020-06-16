DK Shivakumar’s daughter set to tie the knot with Cafe Coffee Day founder Siddhartha Hegde’s son

DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya to marry CCD founder Siddhartha Hegde’s son Amarthya Hegde.

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya is set to marry Cafe Coffee Day founder Siddhartha Hegde’s son Amarthya Hegde, news agency ANI reported. A ceremony to confirm the marriage was performed at former Karnataka CM and Union minister SM Krishna’s residence in Bengaluru on Monday.

Siddhartha Hegde passed away on July 29 last year. He was the son-in-law of SM Krishna. Police said it was a case of suicide.

SM Krishna and wife Prema Krishna performed the Kumkum Shastra for their grandson Amartya Siddhartha and Aishwarya. Only families of Aishwarya and Amarthya attended the event.

The families wanted to keep it a low-key affair because it is not yet one year since the death of Amartya’s father.

The engagement ceremony will be performed sometime after July 29 and the wedding in December.

Shivakumar and Siddhartha had been close friends for almost 25 years. Siddhartha had some business deals with Shivakumar which was unearthed during a raid by the Income Tax department in 2017. Shivakumar’s daughter Aishwarya was even summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning.

Aishwarya is an engineering graduate. She is the eldest daughter of Shivakumar and Usha. This is the third grand marital alliance in the state.

Earlier, former CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil got married to Revathi, the grand niece of former Congress minister M Krishnapa. A few months back, Rithika Mohan, BJP Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha MP PC Mohan’s daughter, got engaged to CCMP corporator Yuvaran, son of former Congress MLA RV Devaj.