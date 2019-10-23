Sonia Gandhi visits Tihar Jail to meet DK Shivakumar ahead of HC verdict on bail plea

Sonia Gandhi visits DK Shivakumar in Delhi’s Tihar Jail. (Photo/ANI)

Sonia visits Tihar to meet DK Shivakumar: Interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday visited Tihar Jail to meet fellow party leader DK Shivakumar who is behind the bars in connection with a money laundering case. Sonia was accompanied by party leaders Ambika Soni and DK Suresh, brother of Shivakumar.

Suresh told reporters that Sonia Gandhi assured Shivakumar of all help and described his arrest as ‘political vendetta’ by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. “We have to fight them and come out of this,” Suresh quoted Sonia telling his brother during the brief meeting. The Delhi High Court is set to pronounce its verdict in the bail plea of the jailed leader today.

The Enforcement Directorate, which arrested Shivakumar on September 3, has charged him and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The case was based on a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax department which claimed that Shivakumar, who is seven-time Karnataka MLA was allegedly involved in tax evasion worth crores.

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi had also met party colleague and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram who is also lodged in Tihar. Chidambaram, 74, was granted bail on Tuesday by the Supreme Court in the INX media case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation. However, the veteran Congress leader, who has been behind bars for over two months now, will remain in jail despite the relief as he is under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate in a matter of alleged money laundering in the same case.