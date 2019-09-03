Congress leader DK Shivakumar arrested in money laundering case

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after grilling him for the fifth consecutive day in Delhi. The former cabinet minister in the HD Kumaraswamy government and sitting MLA from Kanakapura seat appeared before the agency for the fourth time for questioning on Tuesday.

He came under the ED scanner in September last year when the agency registered money laundering case against Shivakumar and others based on a charge sheet (prosecution complaint) filed by the Income Tax Department for alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions worth crores.

Even as ED continued to probe Shivakumar, his party cried foul saying their colleague was a victim of vendetta politics, a charge rejected by the BJP leaders.

Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao accused the BJP of using investigating agencies to “vindictively targeting” opposition leaders and said the party stood with Shivakumar while former MP, VS Ugrappa called it witch-hunting and took exception to the leader being summoned on Ganesha Chaturthi day for questioning.

“Vindictively targeting opposition leaders, using agencies to harass and humiliate them is a specific agenda of BJP. D K Shivakumar has been bearing the brunt since two years. We are with him in this fight against an authoritarian regime,” Rao tweeted.

Senior BJP leader and state Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar rejected the Congress charge and said the institutions were doing their duty and if someone felt being victimised, he cannot help it.