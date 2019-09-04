DK Shivakumar arrested: Congress leader congratulates BJP friends, dubs cases politically motivated

DK Shivakumar has been arrested by the ED in a corruption case. (File Photo)

Soon after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case on Tuesday, senior Karnataka Congress leader took to Twitter to dub the cases filed by Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate against him as politically motivated. Slamming the BJP, he took the opportunity to congratulate the BJP for finally being successful in its mission of arresting him.

“I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically-motivated and I am a victim of BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta,” his tweet reads.

Shivakumar also made an appeal to his party cadre, supporters and well-wishers to not be disheartened as he has done nothing illegal and exuded confidence that he will come out clean.

“I have full faith in God and in our country’s judiciary and am very confident that I will emerge victorious both legally and politically against this vendetta politics,” the Congress troubleshooter said in another tweet.

I congratulate my BJP friends for finally being successful in their mission of arresting me. The IT and ED cases against me are politically motivated and I am a victim of BJP’s politics of vengeance and vendetta. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) September 3, 2019



Shivakumar was arrested by the ED in connection with a money laundering case on Tuesday. Shivakumar is a sitting MLA from Kanakapura and a former cabinet minister. He appeared before the agency for the fourth time for questioning on Tuesday. He was placed under arrest under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Shivakumar was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital after he complained of ill health. Immediately after he was arrested, Congress workers gathered outside the ED office in Delhi and held a demonstration. A few Congress workers also protested outside the hospital. His supporters also staged protests in Kanakapura, the seat represented by him in the Vidhan Soudha.

Meanwhile, the Congress has called for a statewide protest on Wednesday against Shivakumar’s arrest. The party said that Shivakumar is innocent and there is not an iota of evidence against him. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Shivakumar’s arrest is a clear case of political vendetta by the Modi government and vowed to fight against illegal arrest of its leader in the people’s court.