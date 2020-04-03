‘Diya of superstition’: Congress slams PM Modi for light address amid coronavirus crisis

The Congress did not appear too impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s idea of lighting diyas to ward off the darkness amidst the coronavirus crisis confronting the nation. The party suggested that this was not the time for indulging in symbolism and instead the Prime Minister should focus on some concrete measures to fight the coronavirus crisis that has claimed over 50 lives in India.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi urged the people to switch off the lights in their houses and light diyas, torches to progress towards light and hope amid darkness spread by the COVID-19.

However, the PM’s idea did not go down well with some of the Congress leaders who said that people were expecting some relief package that was needed in the time of crisis but all they got was disappointment. In a series of tweets, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said: “Dear Narendra Modi, We will listen to you and light diyas on April 5. But, in return, please listen to us and to the wise counsel of epidemiologists and economists.”

He said that his party was expecting a generous livelihood support package for the poor, including for those categories of poor who were totally ignored by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last month. The former FM further said that every working man and woman, from business person to daily wage earner expected PM Modi to announce steps to arrest the economic slide and re-start the engines of economic growth.

“The people are disappointed on both counts. Symbolism is important, but serious thought to ideas and measures is equally important,” Chidambaram said.

Another senior leader Kapil Sibal said that he learnt nothing new from the Prime Minister’s address to how to fight coronavirus. “Modiji, Learnt nothing about the government’s steps to — contain the virus, protect our medical practitioners, provide testing kits, reach food and supplies to the poor, finance migrant labour, the jobless. Light the ‘ Diya ‘ of reason not that of superstition,” Kapil Sibal said.