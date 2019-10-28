Diwali has been dull this time: Priyanka Gandhi takes shots at govt over slowdown

Gandhi also tagged a news report that stated that the RBI has sold its gold reserves after almost three decades.

Diwali has been somewhat dull this time, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Monday, accusing the BJP government of hampering India’s prosperity. She also alleged that the government has severely weakened the Reserve Bank of India.

“Yesterday, a festival of prosperity and wealth was celebrated all over India. But this time everyone is feeling that Diwali has been somewhat dull. The BJP government has hit the prosperity of the entire country and has severely weakened the Reserve Bank of India,” said the Congress general secretary in a tweet in Hindi. She also tagged a news report that stated that the RBI has sold its gold reserves after almost three decades.