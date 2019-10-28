Diwali has been dull this time: Priyanka Gandhi takes shots at govt over slowdown

"Yesterday, a festival of prosperity and wealth was celebrated all over India. But this time everyone is feeling that Diwali has been somewhat dull. The BJP government has hit the prosperity of the entire country and has severely weakened the Reserve Bank of India," said the Congress general secretary in a tweet in Hindi.
“Yesterday, a festival of prosperity and wealth was celebrated all over India. But this time everyone is feeling that Diwali has been somewhat dull. The BJP government has hit the prosperity of the entire country and has severely weakened the Reserve Bank of India,” said the Congress general secretary in a tweet in Hindi. She also tagged a news report that stated that the RBI has sold its gold reserves after almost three decades.
